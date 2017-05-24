© 2020 WFAE
Urban Air Pollution Increasing Around The World

Published May 24, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
A view of Mexico City amid thick smog due to pollution on May 23, 2017. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
Air pollution may be disrupting your sleep, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Washington. Air pollution can cause a number of acute and chronic health problems, and even though some cities are making efforts improve air quality, it’s getting worse in many places around the world.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Christine Wiedinmyer ( @cwiedinm), scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, about the growing problem.

