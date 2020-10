In the 1980s, a Florida native named Edward Stierle created a ballet that was a response to the AIDS crisis. It also stands as its creator’s own requiem.

The company Dance Now Miami is performing “Lacrymosa” next week in Miami Beach. Alicia Zuckerman ( @AliciaZuckerman) from Here & Now contributor WLRN has our story.

