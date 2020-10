Frank Deford, the longtime sportswriter for Sports Illustrated, died Sunday at his home in Key West, Florida. He was 78. Deford was known to millions for weekly commentaries he delivered on NPR’s Morning Edition for 37 years. His last commentary for NPR was on May 3.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears from NPR’s Tom Goldman ( @TomGoldmanNPR).

