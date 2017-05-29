© 2020 WFAE
Trump Hopes To Lure Companies Back To The U.S.With Lower Tax Rates

By John Ydstie
Published May 29, 2017 at 4:33 PM EDT

A key part of President Trump's tax plan is to repatriate corporate profits held overseas back to the U.S. With the lure of lower corporate rates, the idea is that companies will free up overseas earnings and instead invest in jobs and equipment in the U.S. A similar scheme was tried during the administration of George W. Bush, but companies used most of the money on stock buybacks or to pay dividends to shareholders.

