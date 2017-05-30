Over A Century Later, Oregon Trail Sees New Travelers Take On Uncertainty Of Adventure

In the mid-1800s over half a million Americans migrated west in covered wagons along the Oregon Trail. They were searching for riches, claiming land and fleeing religious persecution.

But no one had authentically crossed the trail in a wagon in over a century — until Rinker Buck. Jakob Lewis of Here & Now contributor WPLN shares Buck’s story of facing the uncertainty of adventure, and the fleeting nature of arriving.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.