Trump To Announce Decision On Paris Climate Accord

Published May 31, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Va. (Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)
There are reports that President Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Wednesday morning, he tweeted that he will make a formal announcement this week.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley ( @HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson for a look at how the exit of the world's largest economy could affect the pact.

