© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Episode 775: The Pigweed Killer

By Marianne McCune
Published June 2, 2017 at 9:32 PM EDT
The road.

The border of Arkansas and Missouri is a land of open skies and long stretches of farmland. It's also the scene for a fight against a weed – specifically the pigweed, which will overwhelm a crop in a season.

Farmers are in constant conflict with the weed. Some have turned to a powerful pesticide called Dicamba. Dicamba kills the pigweed, but it also kills the neighbors' plants, including farmer Mike Wallace's crops. The conflict was no longer farmer versus weed, but also farmer versus farmer. When his neighbors illegally sprayed the pesticide, Wallace reported it. After harvest, Wallace was shot and killed.

On today's show, a murder mystery – about how a weed divided neighbors and led to Mike Wallace's death.

Music: "Devil Ridge" and "Bootstrap Blues." Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts or PocketCast .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Marianne McCune