Uber Reportedly Considers Leave Of Absence For CEO

Published June 12, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
In this July 10, 2012 file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The New York Times and other media are reporting Sunday, June 11, 2017, that Uber's board is considering placing Kalanick, the CEO of the ride-hailing company, on leave. (Paul Sakluma/AP)
Uber’s board is reportedly weighing a leave of absence for CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick as part of a broader shake-up to try to improve company culture. The board voted unanimously over the weekend to adopt a range of recommendations from former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson ( @DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about the issues Uber is facing.

