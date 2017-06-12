Want More Instagram Likes? There's A Vending Machine For That

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever wish that photo you posted on Instagram could get hundreds more likes? Well, there's a vending machine for that. It's in a basement mall here in Moscow, where we're reporting this week. For 50 rubles, about a buck, you can buy a hundred likes. For $850, you can get 150,000 followers. I'd really rather not give my password to some random vending machine in Russia. So, I mean, all of you listening, you could just follow me on Instagram. It's MORNING EDITION.