Hawaii Governor On Legislative Effort To Fight Climate Change

Hawaii is defying President Trump yet again. This time, by passing legislation that commits the state to follow goals outlined in the Paris climate accord. This comes after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement.

In April, Hawaii drew the ire of the administration when it became the first to file a lawsuit against the president’s revised travel ban. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about both issues with Hawaii Gov. David Ige ( @GovHawaii).

