Friday News Roundup - Domestic

President Trump lashes out on Twitter, calling the Justice Department’s Russia probe “the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history.” Lawmakers decide to play ball, vowing not to let a gunman’s attack on Republicans at a practice stop the bipartisan charity game. And five Michigan officials are charged in the Flint water crisis. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top national news stories.

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters

Molly Ball, Staff writer, The Atlantic

Stephen Henderson, Editorial page editor, Detroit Free Press; host of “Detroit Today” on WDET

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

