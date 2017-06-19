© 2020 WFAE
After Penn State Hazing Death, Professor Argues Fraternities Must Go

Published June 19, 2017 at 12:40 PM EDT
A Penn State student walks past Old Main on the Penn State main campus in State College, Pa., in 2015. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Penn State is considering reforms to the school’s fraternities, after video tapes and an investigation showed that Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza died after being forced to drink excessively.

Occidental College sociology professor Lisa Wade ( @LisaWade) says reforms are not adequate, and that it’s time to get rid of fraternities altogether. Wade joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the state of the nation’s fraternities.

