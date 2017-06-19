Trump's Financial Disclosure Forms Are Released

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're getting another small clue about President Trump's overall financial picture after the president released some disclosure forms late last week. What did they say? Here's NPR's Jim Zarroli.

JIM ZARROLI, BYLINE: Just how much President Trump is really worth has long been a subject of dispute. He himself has sometimes claimed to be worth as much as $10 billion.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm not using the lobbyists. I'm not using donors. I don't care. I'm really rich. I'll share that.

ZARROLI: The federal disclosure forms released Friday don't say exactly how much his properties are worth, but they do give ballpark numbers. Trump says several of his properties are worth more than $50 million each, including office buildings in lower Manhattan and Chicago and golf courses in Scotland and Jupiter, Fla. In the same category is the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which Trump opened just last year during his campaign.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: With the notable exception of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., this is the most coveted piece of real estate in Washington, D.C., the best location.

ZARROLI: Like some of Trump's other properties, the hotel has been controversial. Critics say these properties allow Trump to make money off the White House because people may go there in an effort to curry favor with the president. The disclosures indicate that Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort which he visits frequently had revenue of more than $37 million last year. But the Trump National Doral had revenue of $115 million.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Family fun - it's everywhere at Trump National Doral Miami. My children are begging to go back.

ZARROLI: These numbers don't appear to include expenses, so they don't reveal Trump's bottom line. And Trump's company has debts as well as assets. The forms indicate that Trump owes $315 million to foreign and domestic lenders. Jim Zarroli, NPR News, New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF BADBADNOTGOOD'S "CONFESSIONS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.