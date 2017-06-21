Costa Rican Wasps Beware

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. If you're a head of state, your best-laid plans can be appended by circumstances. Events can force you to change course. And your country may need you to stay calm in the face of adversity. So have to hand it to Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis. He was speaking on TV when an enemy attacked.

A wasp came right at his face. He calmly swallowed it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUIS GUILLERMO SOLIS: (Speaking Spanish).

GREENE: "I ate it," he said, smiling and taking a sip of water. Then he added, pure protein. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.