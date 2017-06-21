© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Costa Rican Wasps Beware

Published June 21, 2017 at 5:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. If you're a head of state, your best-laid plans can be appended by circumstances. Events can force you to change course. And your country may need you to stay calm in the face of adversity. So have to hand it to Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis. He was speaking on TV when an enemy attacked.

A wasp came right at his face. He calmly swallowed it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUIS GUILLERMO SOLIS: (Speaking Spanish).

GREENE: "I ate it," he said, smiling and taking a sip of water. Then he added, pure protein. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition