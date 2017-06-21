Inside The College Meme Craze

Memes made headlines after Harvard University rescinded acceptances from 10 potential students for discovering offensive images circulated in a private chat. But the college meme craze is much bigger than that.

Over the past year, public Facebook pages with memes joking and commiserating about the college experience have boomed. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Charles Comiter, a rising sophomore at Yale University, about the page he founded with his friend: “ Yale Memes for Special Snowflake Teens.”

