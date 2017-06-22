CIA Contractors Fired For Stealing Vending Machine Snacks

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In defense of CIA contractors, they're supposed to steal secrets, so why did the agency get upset when some stole snacks? Buzzfeed revealed this. Contractors realized they could unplug the payment system on CIA vending machines. And they took $3,000 in food for free. For some reason, the agency looked down on this James Bond-worthy caper, but they did solve the thefts using video surveillance. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.