St. Louis Cardinals Fan Uses Her Purse To Catch Foul Ball
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. So when I went to baseball games as a kid, I would bring my mitt. The dream was to catch a foul ball. Last night, slight variation - a St. Louis Cardinals fan did not have a mitt. She did have leather, though. She lifted her purse up in the air, opened it and a foul ball went right in with so much force, she fell backwards. Other fans gave her an ovation, as did the ESPN announcers.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: That was a great grab - sorry.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: It hurt her back.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yeah.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: And then it looked like her husband caught her.
