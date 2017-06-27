Beyond The Valley Of The CEOs — Bringing Big Tech To Small Towns

Venture capital is concentrated on the coasts. Most of the investment for new, high-tech businesses goes to Silicon Valley, New York or Boston. Steve Case wants to change that.

As co-founder of AOL, Case (and countless free CDs mailed to homes) got the nation connected. Now he’s trying to make the most of this connected world by fostering investment, support and innovation in cities across the country.

GUESTS

Steve Case, Chairman & CEO, The Case Foundation; co-founder, AOL; founder, Revolution LLC; author of “ The Third Wave: An Entrepreneur’s Vision of the Future”; @stevecase

