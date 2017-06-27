© 2020 WFAE
Foreign-Born Military Recruits At Risk Of Deportation

Published June 27, 2017 at 1:11 PM EDT

A Pentagon memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests that some foreign-born U.S. military recruits, who are not yet citizens, could face deportation. The memo describes “potential security threats” of the immigrants who were recruited under a program that fast-tracks citizenship.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post reporter Alex Horton ( @AlexHortonTX), who broke the story.

