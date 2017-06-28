© 2020 WFAE
Volcano Surfing? Spelunking? New Travel App Offers Adventure And Sustainability

Published June 28, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT

The United Nations declared 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism — just in time for the Adventure Junky travel app. Part environmental guide, part social planner, the app offers sustainability-minded adventurers the tools to find off-the-beaten-path travel experiences, or to revel in those experienced by others.

The app, with about 10,000 users, is the brainchild of Australian adventurers Nigel Malone and Fuchsia Claire Sims. Sims joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young from Australia to talk about the app’s possibilities.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Raja Ampat Islands. (Courtesy Adventure Junky)
Mungo National Park in Australia. (Courtesy Adventure Junky)
Snorkeling on the Gili Islands off Indonesia. (Courtesy Adventure Junky)
Fuchsia Claire Sims on dunes in Namibia, Africa. (Courtesy Adventure Junky)
