American Bald Eagles Face New Threat From Lead Ammunition

Published June 30, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
A bald eagle necropsy at the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. (Jim Levulis/WAMC)
In the 1960s, the American bald eagle was nearly extinct due to the pesticide DDT and habitat destruction. DDT was banned in 1972, and the eagle population eventually came back. But now, there’s another threat to the American bald eagle: lead ammunition.

Angelica Morrison ( @amorrisonWBFO) of Here & Now contributor Great Lakes Today reports.

This story was produced with the help of Jim Levulis. Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO in Buffalo, New York, WCPN Ideastream in Cleveland and WXXI in Rochester, New York.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.