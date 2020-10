New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Thursday for the New York City subway system, which is in serious need of repairs. The announcement comes days after a train derailment in Manhattan that injured dozens.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan ( @Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the improvements needed.

