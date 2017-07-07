© 2020 WFAE
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published July 7, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
Police search for evidence after a man was shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on July 2nd. Five people were killed and about another 50 wounded in gunfire in Chicago over the holiday weekend. On June 1, a task force was formed by the Chicago police and state and federal law enforcement to combat gun violence in the city.
The governor of New Jersey gets grief for going to the beach, and more than 40 states say they will not or cannot turn over all the data President Trump’s voting commission wants. Those stories and more on the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ed O’Keefe, Congressional correspondent, The Washington Post

Juana Summers, Editor, CNN Politics

Michael Scherer, Washington bureau chief, Time magazine.

