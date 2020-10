A Pakistani family is one of the last group of refugees to be resettled in the U.S., ahead of new federal guidelines restricting refugee arrivals, expected to go into effect next week.

Carmel Delshad ( @cdelshad) of Here & Now contributor WAMU was at Dulles Airport in Virginia, when they arrived and has this report.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.