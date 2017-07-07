Week In The News: Trump Abroad, North Korea Tensions, State Budgets

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

President Trump at the G20. North Korea on notice. State budget battles. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

A week celebrating American independence – and of stern warnings from an American president about North Korean missiles and Islamic terrorism. Trump at the G-20 and a much anticipated meeting with Russian President Putin. U.S. lawmakers spent their July 4th break with constituents angry over health care. And in Chicago, a deadly wave of violence continued. This hour On Point: Our week in the news round table goes behind the headlines. — Anthony Brooks

Guests

Kathy Gilsinan, senior editor at the Atlantic, where she oversees global news. ( @kgilsinan)

Naftali Bendavid, Washington editor for the Wall Street Journal. ( @NaftaliBendavid)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. ( @jackbeattynpr)

From The Reading List

Wall Street Journal: Trump Says West Must Defend Its Civilization — “President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that the West will prevail as it defends its civilization, taking a defiant stance in a speech to thousands of Poles on his second trip to Europe as U.S. leader. In Warsaw’s Krasinski Square, scene of a Polish uprising against the Nazis in 1944, he singled out both Islamist extremism as well as the ‘steady creep of government bureaucracy.'”

The Atlantic: North Korea and the Trouble With China — “President Trump’s Twitter account is once again getting him into trouble, this time on North Korea. After decrying the Obama administration’s timidity with respect to Syria’s chemical weapons, the president now faces his own red line problem. Despite Trump tweeting in January that North Korea getting a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile ‘won’t happen’ under his presidency, it looks like Kim Jong Un is getting close.”

New York Times: Caught in Budget Tugs of War, States Teeter on the Brink — “A standoff over a tax increase left Illinois teetering on the edge of a potentially devastating credit downgrade. And a deadlock over a raid on the funds of New Jersey’s largest health insurer kept the state’s parks and beaches closed for a third straight day, though lawmakers reached a settlement late Monday.”

