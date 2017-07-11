© 2020 WFAE
Among Wimbledon Whites, A Fan Wears A Beak And Feathers

Published July 11, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And it's Wimbledon time, the oldest tennis tournament in the world with rules that reflect its age. Players wear white. And the crowd is supposed to dress, well, appropriately. Chris Fava has his own definition of appropriate. Every year, he wears a Wimbledon-themed costume. This year, he is Rufus the hawk, a bird used at a British tennis club to scare pigeons from the grounds. He's got a shawl of feathers, talons, a beak and to dress it up a little bit, yellow tights. It is Wimbledon, after all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

