Why The Internet Fast Lane Has Bypassed Rural America

Broadband access for more than 23 million rural Americans is lousy. Microsoft says it wants to change that. The tech giant calls it an effort to serve communities who feel left behind. But what’s behind this latest push? Politics or economics?

GUESTS

Christopher Mitchell, Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance

Jennifer Levitz, U.S. news reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Matt Larsen, Founder and CEO of Vistabeam, a rural fixed-wireless internet service provider

