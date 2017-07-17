A Lesson In Why You Should Read The Terms And Conditions

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Next time you're connecting to a Wi-Fi network, read the fine print before you click agree to terms. The Guardian reports that in Britain, more than 20,000 people got on Wi-Fi, having no idea they had bound themselves to a thousand hours of community service. That includes unblocking sewers and cleaning port-a-potties at festivals. The Wi-Fi company Purple said it wanted people to realize that if they don't read closely, they might, say, give up their privacy. It can be quite a mess. It's MORNING EDITION.