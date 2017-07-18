© 2020 WFAE
Couple Gets Engaged At Garth Brooks Concert

Published July 18, 2017 at 5:43 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UNANSWERED PRAYERS")

GARTH BROOKS: (Singing) Sometimes I thank God.

GREENE: This is a recording of Garth Brooks' song "Unanswered Prayers." He was singing it at a concert in Oklahoma the other night when he saw something happening in the crowd. Drew Bargsley had just proposed to his girlfriend. Garth Brooks stopped the show.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BROOKS: Drew, did you have this planned out or something? For 3 months?

GREENE: The musician then offered to pay for the couple's honeymoon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

