How Factory Workers Are Using Once-Dead Google Glass

Published July 20, 2017 at 1:45 PM EDT

There was a time when Google Glass was deemed the future — one in which people might walk the streets wearing a glass tab over one eye to display information beamed from their smartphones. But after criticism and safety concerns, the idea was killed as a consumer project.

Instead Alphabet, Google’s parent company, secretly began marketing the product to be used by factory workers. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Steven Levy ( @StevenLevy), editor of Backchannel, about the resurrection of Glass.

Google Glasses displayed in San Francisco in 2013. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
