It Could Have Been A Very Explosive First Day For New Librarian

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the exciting life of a librarian. Abby Noland had just started a job directing the library in Gleason, Mass. And when moving into her office, she discovered artillery shells, live ammunition. The Boston Globe says they were part of a collection from the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863 donated to the town long ago and apparently stuck in a closet. The bomb squad took away the shells and safely blew them up - possibly the final shots of the Civil War. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.