© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Excited To See Metallica, New York Teenager Loses Car In Toronto

Published July 24, 2017 at 7:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a case of, dude, where's my car? A New York teen named Gavin Strickland drove to Toronto to see Metallica. He was apparently so psyched about the show, he didn't pay attention to where he parked. Afterwards, he wandered around for hours looking for it. All he knew is that it was on the ground level of a parking garage near a Starbucks. His parents posted that information on Craigslist with the promise of a reward. And someone found it. Luckily, that woman who found it says she likes scavenger hunts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition