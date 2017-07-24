Excited To See Metallica, New York Teenager Loses Car In Toronto

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a case of, dude, where's my car? A New York teen named Gavin Strickland drove to Toronto to see Metallica. He was apparently so psyched about the show, he didn't pay attention to where he parked. Afterwards, he wandered around for hours looking for it. All he knew is that it was on the ground level of a parking garage near a Starbucks. His parents posted that information on Craigslist with the promise of a reward. And someone found it. Luckily, that woman who found it says she likes scavenger hunts.