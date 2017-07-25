© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A View From A Russian-American In Moscow

Published July 25, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
A picture taken on December 7, 2012, shows snow clad grave of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky with his portrait on the tomb at the Preobrazhenskoye cemetery in Moscow.
A picture taken on December 7, 2012, shows snow clad grave of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky with his portrait on the tomb at the Preobrazhenskoye cemetery in Moscow.

For many who support President Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and possible collusion by members of the Trump campaign is little more than a politically motivated witch hunt.

“Obviously, it’s a witch hunt,” says Edward Lozansky, the pro-Putin, pro-Trump president of American University in Moscow.

GUESTS

Edward Lozansky, President, American University in Moscow; professor, National Research Nuclear University and Moscow State University

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.