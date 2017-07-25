Man In Northern Ireland Takes His Sheep Shopping

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a man who followed the rules. He was at a grocery store in Northern Ireland and brought in his pet sheep. He drew a crowd, as sheep will do. One of the other customers warned the man that employees were coming to get him, to which he replied, the sign said no dogs, so I'll be dead on, love. About this, he was apparently wrong because the shepherd had had a little bit to drink and was escorted from the store.