Britain Promises Ban On New Gas And Diesel Cars By 2040

Published July 26, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT
Vehicles drive in central London, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Britain is pledging to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Britain is pledging to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. Electric, hybrid and fuel cell cars in the U.K. accounted for less than 3 percent of the market in 2015, so the country has a long way to go in phasing out diesel and gas.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talk with CNN’s Maggie Lake ( @maggielake) about the U.K.’s promised ban, new earnings for U.S. automakers and a plan from Lyft to develop its own self-driving car technology.

