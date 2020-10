There’s been considerable news coverage of the Trump administration, but less about what’s been going on at the Department of Education since Betsy DeVos became secretary of education.

NPR lead education blogger Anya Kamenetz ( @anya1anya) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to look at the policy changes DeVos has made in K-12 and higher ed, and where the education budget stands.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.