© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chechen Leader's MMA Empire: A Tool For Propaganda And More

Published July 31, 2017 at 4:40 PM EDT

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has created a mixed martial arts empire that exports fighters to the UFC league in the U.S. — and also serves as a propaganda tool and farm team for the Chechen leader's special forces militia.

David Scott of HBO's Real Sports talks to NPR's Audie Cornish about how professional MMA has became an extension of the government in Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim republic within Russia.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.