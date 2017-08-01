© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LA's Olympic Dreams: Host 2028 Summer Games Without Going Into Debt

Published August 1, 2017 at 4:29 PM EDT

The International Olympic Committee made an unusual deal by announcing two cities, Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028, as hosts for the Summer Olympics. LA will try to do something extraordinary: host the games without going into crushing debt.

David Wallechinsky, president of the International Society of Olympic Historians, talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro, about whether LA can pull it off.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.