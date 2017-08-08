After Rebuilding In Wake Of Superstorm Sandy, Clawbacks Hit Jersey Shore Residents
Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy, thousands of victims have returned to their homes on the New Jersey shore. For most of them it’s a cause for celebration. But for others it can be the start of a new nightmare: Some who received aid money to rebuild are being asked to pay it back.
Joe Hernandez ( @byJoeHernandez) from Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.
