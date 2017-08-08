© 2020 WFAE
After Rebuilding In Wake Of Superstorm Sandy, Clawbacks Hit Jersey Shore Residents

Published August 8, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT
Fran Baronowitz looks over the many pages of paperwork detailing the damage to her Ventnor caused by Superstorm Sandy and the repairs that were made. (Anthony Smedile for NewsWorks)
Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy, thousands of victims have returned to their homes on the New Jersey shore. For most of them it’s a cause for celebration. But for others it can be the start of a new nightmare: Some who received aid money to rebuild are being asked to pay it back.

Joe Hernandez ( @byJoeHernandez) from Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.

