Is The NFL Colluding Against Kaepernick?

NFL pre-season is halfway over and Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t been signed to a team.

Baltimore and Miami both passed on the quarterback, who gained attention outside of sports circles when he declined to stand in protest during the pre-game national anthem.

Now, the fact that Kaepernick remains without a team has raised questions about coaches’ and owners’ motives. Writing for the The Undefeated, William C. Rhoden called the situation “a disgrace.”

Kaepernick’s unemployment has been explained away — and, in some corners, justified — as a reaction to his political protests beginning last fall when he and others knelt during the playing of the national anthem.

But the issue here is not one player’s politics; it’s possible collusion among 32 NFL owners. Collusion, not politics, is what the players and the players’ association should vehemently be pushing back against.

Are NFL teams too afraid to take on an activist athlete?

William Rhoden, Writer-at-large for ESPN’s The Undefeated; former sports columnist for the New York Times; author, “Forty Million Dollar Slaves” and “The Crowd Goes Wild: How To Love Sports Without Losing Your Soul”

