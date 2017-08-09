An Update On The Priests Who Walked Into A Bar

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Getting a beer just got a lot more pleasant for a group of Welsh seminary students. Last week, we told you about a bar that wouldn't serve a group of would-be reverends, mistaking them for a rowdy bachelor party. Well, after getting lots of international attention to their sad plight, the pub has renamed one of its ales the Thirsty Priests, with the slogan saving souls and satisfying thirst. I guess you could say the bar appreciated the seminarians' good spirits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.