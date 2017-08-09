© 2020 WFAE
Secretary Tillerson Responds To North Korea Threat Against Guam

Published August 9, 2017 at 12:06 PM EDT
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at a military base in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Vincent Thian/AP)
North Korea is stepping up its rhetoric against the U.S. Early Wednesday morning, the North Korean military threatened on state-run television that the country is considering an attack on the U.S. territory of Guam, as a means to send a “serious warning signal to the U.S.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responded to the threats during a stop in Guam. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly ( @NPRKelly).

