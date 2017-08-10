Fox News Host Eric Bolling Initiates $50 Million Suit Against HuffPost's Yashar Ali

Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling has initiated a $50 million lawsuit against HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali, after Ali released a report last Friday claiming Bolling sent unwanted, inappropriate text messages to female colleagues at Fox News in the past.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik ( @davidfolkenflik) about what the suit means for the two parties involved, and for their media organizations.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.