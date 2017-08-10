© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fox News Host Eric Bolling Initiates $50 Million Suit Against HuffPost's Yashar Ali

Published August 10, 2017 at 12:40 PM EDT
Fox News television personality Eric Bolling arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 16, 2016, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Fox News television personality Eric Bolling arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 16, 2016, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling has initiated a $50 million lawsuit against HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali, after Ali released a report last Friday claiming Bolling sent unwanted, inappropriate text messages to female colleagues at Fox News in the past.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik ( @davidfolkenflik) about what the suit means for the two parties involved, and for their media organizations.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.