Let Lady Luck Decide What Tattoo You Should Get

Published August 11, 2017 at 6:20 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. Ever say to yourself - I really want a tattoo, but I have no idea what to get? Well, a shop in Dallas has you covered. Drop a coin into a vending machine at Elm Street Tattoo and out comes a plastic bulb. Whatever design is inside, that's your new ink. And it only costs a hundred bucks - a bargain.

But if you don't like that rose tattoo or whatever, you can pay 20 bucks for another shot. As one employee told the Dallas Observer, it's called gambling. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition