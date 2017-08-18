Belle And Sebastian Leave Drummer Behind

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Scottish band Belle & Sebastian sings about tour bus life.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE BOY WITH THE ARAB STRAP")

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN: (Singing) A mile and a half on a bus takes a long time.

GREENE: The band pulled over at Walmart in North Dakota this week. Drummer Richard Colburn got out, and his bandmates accidentally left him behind - in his pajamas - no phone, no passport. He somehow got on a flight to Minnesota for the concert, where we hope this lyric was more meaningful than ever.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE BOY WITH THE ARAB STRAP")

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN: (Singing) I missed the bus.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.