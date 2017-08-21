Chick-Fil-A Disappoints Atlanta Falcons Fans

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wasn't life cruel enough for Atlanta Falcons fans? I mean, they'd thought they'd won a Super Bowl, but nope, New England came back. This season, the fans thought they'd be eating Chick-Fil-A. There's one in their new stadium. But nope, almost all of the games are on Sunday, and Chick-Fil-A's are closed on Sundays. Maybe the company opened here mostly for branding because they say they have held firm to this Sunday tradition for years, and they have no plans to chicken out.