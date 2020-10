Clemson, South Carolina, was one of the places across the U.S. located in the solar eclipse’s path of totality.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Nell Greenfieldboyce ( @nell_sci_NPR), NPR science correspondent, about what she and other viewers in Clemson witnessed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.