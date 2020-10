In Yemen, years of war have driven millions of people from their homes and left millions more without enough food and at risk of cholera.

Matthew Tueller ( @USEmbassyYemen), the American ambassador to Yemen, tells Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti that the U.S. hopes to bring the warring sides together to try to negotiate a resolution.

