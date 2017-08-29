© 2020 WFAE
'I’ll Never Ride Out Another Hurricane': For Katrina Survivor, Harvey Is Deja Vu

Published August 29, 2017 at 1:29 PM EDT
Lorrine Adamore in her car with son Julian. They've lived 12 years in Houston, after leaving New Orleans, by boat, during floods of Katrina. (Bill Zeeble/KERA News)
Lorrine Adamore is holed up in one of the three shelters the city of Dallas has set up for people fleeing Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm. It’s a familiar, and unsettling feeling. Twelve years ago she was rescued by boat when her New Orleans home was swamped by Hurricane Katrina and she relocated to Houston.

Bill Zeeble ( @bzeeble) from Here & Now contributor KERA in Dallas has her story.

