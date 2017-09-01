© 2020 WFAE
Prince's Sister Says 'The Purple One' Had A Favorite Color: Orange

Published September 1, 2017 at 5:22 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news that The Purple One may not have loved purple all that much after all. Prince, who died last year, shot to stardom with the hit "Purple Rain." He strutted the stage in purple suits with purple pocket squares. But now one of his sisters has come forward to reveal - gasp - his favorite color was actually orange - maybe. But he never wrote a song about orange rain.

(SOUNDBITE OF "PURPLE RAIN")

PRINCE: (Singing) Purple rain...

KELLY: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

